Mad woman clashes with pedestrians in Benin

By Osaigbovo Iguobaro Benin

A middle-aged woman suspected to be suffering from mental disorder has clashed with pedestrians in Benin City.

A trader was said to have accused the insane woman of pilfering her wares openly displayed in Ibiwe street on Monday night in Edo state Capital.

Trouble started when the mentally deranged woman whose identity is unknown, allegedly removed her clothes and went berserk, causing two pedestrians to tip-toe before crashing into a stationary vehicle in the street.

While some pedestrians exhibited high sense of restrain, but, a middle-aged man, pounced on the mad woman with his fist.

The dark in complexion slim mad woman in retaliation pelt everyone in sight including traders, commuters and other pedestrians with stones.

One of the injured victims simply identified as Mrs. Rufous, said: “This mad woman is becoming a nuisance in this area. She will deep her hands into the things we are selling and run away.

“Today, I would have taught her a lesson if not that I injured. If she is mad, does it mean she should steal from us every day?”, She asked.

Our Correspondent reports that, the action of the mad woman hindered human and vehicular movement for over 30 minutes at the busy King Square.

However, calm has since returned to the area.