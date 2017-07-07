Magu remains EFCC chair, Osinbajo rules

Share This





















Says anti corruption detractors should sit up

From Mohammad Ibrahim, Kaduna.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said ad long as he remains the Acting President, EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu cannot be removed by anybody.

According to Osinbajo who spoke through Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-rufai shortly before the commissioning ceremony of the EFCC zonal office in Kaduna said President Muhammadu Buhari is satisfied with the work of the EFCC boss.

The acting president told the gathering that he had spoken with President Mahammadu Buhari over the issue of Magu, and the president said as long as he remains president, Magu will not vacate the anti-corruption seat.

“We have every confidence in Magu to fight corruption to a standstill. He will remain the EFCC chairman as long as I remain the Acting President and as well as Muhammadu Buhari remains the President.

“It is our belief that Magu will continue to remain a nightmare for corrupt people for years to come,” he said.

Earlier, Governor Nasir El-Rufai disclosed that till date, over N500 million naira was quietly by his administration recovered from corrupt past government officials and contractors without anybody knowing.

He added that those corrupt officials will be handed over to the EFCC in due course for prosecution.

He said, he encouraged the establishment of EFCC zonal office in Kaduna because the State has zero tolerance for financial bad behaviour.

“The Commission can continue to count on us for our support for EFCC. We have set aside a land in Kaduna for your training schoo,l” El-rufai said.