Magu: Senate suspends confirmation of 27 RECs

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Christiana Ekpa

The senate yesterday fought back, as it suspended the consideration and confirmation of the list of Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari for appointment into the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This, the upper chamber said, was in protest to the continued stay in office by the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, after the senate rejected his nomination.

The decision to suspend the consideration of the list was sequel to a motion moved to that effect by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, who said the senate should suspend the consideration of the REC list because the Presidents and his advisers believe the Senate ‘merely confirms’ nominations by the President.

Lamenting the series of executive disregards of the senate resolution, Nwoboshi said the senators were elected by Nigerians, adding that the senate is an arm of government which should not be held in contempt by the executive.

Speaking also, senator Samuel Anyanwu, pointed out that in every democratic government, the legislature is the first arm of government, adding that the notion by the President that the National Assembly is merely to agree with the executive is not democratic.

He said the parliament has a role to protect the constitution, which he said was not drafted by the senators.

Similarly, senator Mathew Urhoghide, who also called on the senate to disregard the consideration of the list of INEC REC, said the nominees were already acting before the President sent their names to senate for confirmation.

He observed that the implication is that with or without senate confirmation, the nominees will still be acting, saying that since the executive does not feel there is need for the parliament, they should suspend the consideration of the request for the REC’s confirmation.

However, Adamu Aliero, cautioned the senate against discarding the request by the President to screen and confirm the nominees for the positions of Resident Electoral Commissioner s (REC).

He suggested that the senate should rather screen them and address the issues of the EFCC chairman differently, adding that the senate should not delay the preparations for the 2019 general ejections.

Speaking in the same vein, the Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Bala N’Allah, urged the senate to allow the senate to only suspend the consideration of the nominees for just one week, suggesting that within the one week, the senate President will interface with the executive regarding the continued acting of Ibrahim Magu as the EFCC chairman.

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekwerenmadu, intervened at this juncture urging his colleagues to allow that the request be suspended for only two weeks rather than indefinite to enable the Senate President meet with President Buhari to communicate the sentiment of the senate concerning Magu.

Ekwerenmadu also said however that there is no provision in the constitution in which the President is granted the powers to retain the nominees which the senate has rejected on acting capacity, arguing that the case of Magu is a violation of the constitution of Nigeria.

To this end, the Senate President ruled based on popular vote that the request be suspended for two weeks to enable the senate leadership meet and discuss with President Buhari on the need to obey the resolutions of the senate.

Meanwhile, the list has been suspended by the senate for two weeks as agreed by the senators, within which the senate President will meet with the President to discuss the issues of Ibrahim Magu’s continued acting capacity as EFCC boss.