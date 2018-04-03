Maiduguri attack: Police confirm 20 killed, 84 wounded

Share This





















•As Shettima offers free treatment to victims

By Ese Awhotu

The Police in Borno state has confirmed 20 persons killed and 84 others wounded in the Sunday night attack on communities in Jere Local Government Area of the state.

This is even as the state governor, Kashia Shettima has described the attack as “sad and inhumane”.

This is just as he offered free treatment to the victims of the attack.

The Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, yesterday revealed that five mutilated corpses of male suicide bombers were recovered and two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) vests were diffused by men of the command at the scene of the attack.

He said: “On 01/04/2018 at about 20:20 pm; Boko Haram terrorists in an attempt to infiltrate into Maiduguri through Bale Kura, Bale Shuwari, Jamine and Alkaramti villages in Jere local government area of the state, in the outskirts of Maiduguri detonated IEDs.

“They were promptly repelled by military and police reinforcement. In the process about 84 persons were injured and 20 others killed.”

However, the Police boss said that normalcy had been restored to the area and called on people to go about their lawful businesses.

Meanwhile, Governor Shettima told journalists during his visit to the victims of the attack on treatment at the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri that the attack indicated high level of atrocities committed by the insurgents.

He assured that the state government would provide free treatment to the victims and provide necessary support during their period of recuperation.

“It is very sad which no sensible human being could inflict on another person; such level of dexterity, such level of atrocity. But this is a war between light and darkness, and in the fullness of time truth shall always triumph over falsehood.

“We have repeatedly said they have been sufficiently decimated and these decimated monsters berk in the oxygen of publicity they are targeting soft targets, senselessly and criminally opening fire on innocent souls.

“Yesterday, we witnessed that very sad episode, we will continue to intensify our efforts to safeguard life and property, and we are talking with security agencies that are doing their utmost best to secure the state.

“Appreciable progress has been made but such hiccups are inevitable. I will visit the communities to see what measures need to be put in place to forestall future occurrence,” he said.

The governor also condoled with the families of those who lost their lives in the attack.