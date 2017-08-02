Make children’s education first priority, NOUN VC urges parents

Share This





















From Mohammed Ibrahim, Kaduna

National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdallah Uba Adamu has called on parents to make their children education their first priority in life so as to make their contribution towards development of the country in future.

According to him, sound education is the best legacy any parents can give to his or her child.

He explained that education is essential in the lives of every human being and a key to development of any nation.

Speaking during the 5th NOUN Staff Children School Speech and Prize Giving Day ceremony, Professor Uba Adamu Represented by Dean Post Graduate School Mande Samaila charged parents to always pay their children’s school fees at an when due.

“ My appeal to parents is to understand that God gives them the position to be parents. So whosoever is in control of a child should ensure that child is educated. It’s based on this that I’m appealing to them in terms of their obligation to educate their children.

‘” They should make sure they are prompt in paying the child’s school fees . NOUN is a flexible university and it will be flexible in its approach towards the needs of the children. It’s important for every parent to pay attention towards educating his child and that can be done only when the school fees are paid,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman Parents Teachers Association of the School, Muhammed Ali Chiroma commended the school management for given their children proper education, saying as parents they are ever ready to support the school management in whatever way they can.