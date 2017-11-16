Malnutrition among under 5 children worsens – NBS, UNICEF MICS5 say

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

A new Multiple Indicators Cluster Survey (MICS5), conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), United Nations Children Funds (UNICEF), and other key partners has revealed an increase in malnutrition.

The survey which was launched on Tuesday in Abuja showed that malnutrition among children under age five has worsened nationwide with the highest concerns in northern states.

“Child wasting (children who are too thin for their age) increased from 24.2% to 31.5%, while child stunting (children who are too short for their age) increased from 34.8% to 43.6%,” the MICS5 said.

The MICS5 is the results of the fifth conducted in 2016 and 2017.

The survey results also showed that Nigeria has made significant improvements in Infant Mortality.

According to the results, the infant mortality rate has dropped to 70 per 1000 live births from 97 in 2011. Equally, deaths among children under age five have dropped to 120 per 1000 live births from 158 in 2011.

MICS5 is a recognised and definitive source of information for assessing the situation of children and women in the areas of Health; Nutrition; Water, Sanitation & Hygiene (WASH); Education; Protection; and HIV & AIDS amongst others – in Nigeria as well as in other countries where it is carried out.

The findings of the survey are used for planning, monitoring and decision making on programmes and policies to address issues related to the well-being of children and women in Nigeria.