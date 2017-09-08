Mama Taraba’s political macabre dance

Share This





















Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Aisha Alhassan (Mama Taraba), jolted the polity when, in an open display of simplistic sincerity, she recently declared her support for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar should he make public his ambition to contest the Presidency in 2019.

Her strange candor and defiant courage, even when still in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari, is alien to Nigerian politics. What we are used to in this clime is politics of deceit and double speaking.

Even when tracked on tape and video, the usual response from some Nigerian politicians when busted would have been that they were quoted out of context. But not for Mama Taraba! Her ‘I swim-or-sink-with-Atiku’ stance is amazing to political scholars in this clime.

Al-Hassan said she would not hesitate to tell the President to his face that she would back Atiku in 2019 if both of them decide to run. She disclosed that Atiku had been her godfather and would continue to be in and out of politics.

But the political implication of her stance has become a source of worry to analysts who believe that her loyalty her present employer has become questionable. This is notwithstanding the fact that herself and her avowed political godfather are still members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Though Alhassan said she took her position because the President has yet to declare his intention to run for second term even as she recalled that Buhari had once told them that he would not run come 2019, analysts believe that her declaration could send a negative signal to the public.

They view her sincerity as a breach of trust and as such ought not to wait to be fired by the President by honourably presenting her resignation letter.

This is more so when there are indications that Atiku would run in 2019 and there is the probability that Buhari may equally give the second term a shot. Her continuos presence in the Buhari’s cabinet could be contagious as the system may no longer trust her loyalty.