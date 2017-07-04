Mammoth crowd as Maitama Sule is laid to rest

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Hundreds of sympathizers yesterday thronged the palace of Emir of Kano to bid farewell to late Yusuf Maitama Sule, Dan Masanin Kano.

The remains of Maitama Sule was flown to Kano from Cairo, Egypt for burial yesterday on a Nigeria Airforce plane.

The funeral services, which took place at the emir’s palace was attended by thousands of sympathizers, including prominent personalities.

The premises of the palace were filled to its capacity by people who besieged the area to participate in the funeral prayer.

The prayer, which took place at exactly 6:08 pm was led by the Chief Imam of Kano State, Professor Sani Zaharaddeen.

Our reporter, who was at the funeral venue observed that the body of late Dan Masani remained in the ambulance while the prayers took place as a result of overcrowding.

The prayer was performed amidst rowdy atmosphere due to over population, situation that caused traffic gridlock around the palace area and in the entire city centre.

All roads leading to the emir’s palace were brought to a halt as a result of the surging crowd.

The body of the deceased was then ferried to Wali Maigeza Cemetery, near Kofar Mazugal, Dala Local Government Area where he was laid to rest at about 7:00pm.

Among the eminent personalities that attended the funeral include, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the federal government delegation led by Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, including Minister of Interior, Abdul rahman Dambazau, minister of Mine and Steel development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, among others.

Also, governors of Kano state Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Bauchi State, Abubakar Muhammad Abdullahi, Jigawa State governor, Badaru Abubakar and Borno state counterpart Shettima.

Other prominent personalities include former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, former President Court of Appeal, Justice Mamman, Nasir and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yayale Ahmad.

Speaking, Justice Mamman Nasir, said the nation has lost an icon, adding that the late Danmasani had left a lacuna that cannot be filled.

“He was a good person and a nationalist. When we were young, our elders taught us to obey our elders and leaders. Such are the qualities of late Maitama Sule, “he said.

The former permanent representative of Nigeria at the United Nations died at the wee hours of Monday at a Cairo hospital, Egypt.

He left behind four children, a wife and many grand children.