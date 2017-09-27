Man, 23, beheaded over cow in Kebbi-Police

Share This





















From Ahmad Idris Birnin Kebbi

A 23 years old herdsman identified as Umar Muhammad has been beheaded by his friend, Mustapha Muhammed ,22 years old over an argument on missing cows.

Our correspondent gathered that, the late Mustapha invited the suspect who was his friend to help him in rearing cows that were given to him by somebody while he would be concentrating on rearing goats that were given to him by the same man.

It was learnt that, the suspect sold a cow without the consent of his friend which resulted in a hot argument between them last week Thursday.

Following the argument that ensued, late Mustapha threatened to report him to the real owner of the cows because that was not the first time he had sold out cows without the consent of the owner.

A reliable source informed newsmen that, the suspect trailed late Mustapha to one uncompleted building along Kalgo on Friday last week where they usually rest during the day and attacked him with axe.

”He was attacked when he was resting .He used his axe to cut off his head while resting beside the tree. He returned home on Friday last week without his friend. When we asked him the whereabouts of his friend, he told us that he left him in the bush.

“We started searching for him until we found his decomposed body without his head in the building. When we held him responsible for the crime, he later took us to where he buried his head after three days that he killed him,” the source alleged.

When contacted, ,the Police Public Relationship Officer(PPRO) of Kebbi State Police Command, DSP Suleiman Mustapha confirmed the incident and arrest of the suspect.

He explained that they were friends and the deceased invited the suspect to help him in rearing the cows given to him for rearing by a man.

According to him, “he killed him in one uncompleted building along Kalgo road. We have arrested him and he is currently at the CID department. We are going to charge him to court after investigation is completed.”