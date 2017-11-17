Man, 27, in Police net over kidnap of 9-year old nephew

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

A 27-year old man, Samuel Moses,a.k.a Charmangu, is cooling his feet at the Kano State Police Command for allegedly kidnapping his 9-year old nephew.

Moses, a native of Tiv from Benue State and resides at Layin Famfo, Brigade quarters in Nassarawa Local Government area of the state, was said to have conspired with one Chidi Fere Anyanwu, aka Chijoski, an indigene of Imo State to allegedly kidnap the boy.

Addressing journalists while parading the suspects at the Police headquarters yesterday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Magaji Musa Majiya, said they kidnapped their victim while he was returning from school.

He added that, after they successfully abducted the child, Moses then called his brother, who was the father of the victim and demanded the sum of N2 million ransom to release his son.

Majiya further said that on receiving the call from the kidnappers, on Wednesday, November 8, at around 2:00pm, the devastated father came to the headquarters and reported the matter.

He added that the Police swiftly launched investigation that led to the successful rescue of the child and arrest of the suspects, few days after the report.

“Now the child has been rescued. We took him to hospital for medical examination and some treatment. We have since handed him over to his father.

“As you can see, we have successfully arrested the kidnappers and will take them to court to face the full weight of the law. The Kano State Police Command will not condone any acts aimed at destabilising the peace of the state. Any person found wanted will face the wrath of the law,” he said