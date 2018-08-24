Man, 61, in police net for impregnating 13-year old girl

Share This





















From Osakhare Erese Asaba

The Police detectives at Oleh Division in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State on Thursday arrested a 61-year old bricklayer identified as Chima Ogoroh for allegedly impregnating a 13-year old sales girl in the area.

The Police Commissioner in the state, Mustafa Muhammad who confirmed the arrest of the suspect to our reporter said: “the man was arrested on the run by the police detectives attached to Oleh Police Division, he put the small girl into family through unsuspecting way of patronizing her whenever she sells groundnuts to his house, upon interrogation, she admitted to the act, and investigation is ongoing”.

It was gathered that the sales girl identified as Mercy Okucameze into Oleh community as a house help when she was ten years old from Akwa-Ibom State, and was given in custody of a couple farmers who had been married for thirteen years without a child.

The couple who spoke to our reporter on condition of anonymity said: “we took custody of the small girl when she was ten years and the parents are in Akwa Ibom, we often give her groundnuts to sell for us, the groundnuts from our farm land, we are farmers, she suddenly came home one day and told us how the bricklayer lured her into his bedroom for sex, and gave her N2, 000, she was now sick, and the doctor confirmed she was pregnant, we reported to the police who arrested the suspects”.

Unconfirmed sources said the suspect had been indulged in taking teenage girls to bed since his wife left him for irreconcilable differences after wooing them with mouthwatering gifts including money.

But a resident, Cole Oke Street, Oleh where the suspect lives, who did not want his name in the print said: “the suspect spends money on small girls, and take them to bed, he had been doing it, his cup is filled now”.