Man attacked by lion in Kaduna park dies in hospital

Share This





















From Mohammed Ibrahim, Kaduna

The man attacked by a lion at a Kaduna Ganji Park, Mustapha Adam has died on Tuesday night at Barau Dikko Hospital Kaduna.

He died around 7:30 pm living behind a wife and six children.

People’s Daily broke the story on Monday few hours after the unfortunate incident.

Narrating her ordeal, his Widow Habiba Yahaya in tears said live will never be same without her husband.

“When I heard about the attack I was never the same because I remembered on that day before living home he told me he will be going there to feed the animal.

“I told him we don’t have food and he promised to go out to get us something to eat. Now he is no more and we still live in a rented house. We really need assistance from the authority,” She said.

Mustapha Adam ‎has since been buried at Tudun Wada Cemetery according to Muslim rites.

Late Mustapha was attacked while trying to feed the lion at a mini zoo in Ganji Park Kaduna on Saturday.