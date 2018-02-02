Man cuts off private part of 12-year old cousin in Niger

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha Minna.

A middle aged man, Aliyu Mohammed has cut off the manhood of his 12 years old cousin Faruk Ibrahim at Babana community in Borgu local government of Niger state.

It was reliably gathered that Aliyu accosted Farouk who was on his way to the farm to give food to his siblings, strangled him, until he was unconscious, Aliyu cut off Farouks private part and left him in his pool of blood.

Farouk regained consciousness after 9 hours and with pains, he returned home to his parents and narrated the incident to them then he fainted due to pains and exhaustion.

While narrating the incident, Farouk said that Aliyu attacked him at about 6 am on his way to the farm, noted that, the accused person strangled him and he fell unconscious.

“I did not know what was happening, I woke up in the afternoon and was feeling pains in my manhood. When I looked down, I saw that I was bleeding and my manhood have been cut off. I had to gather my strength and struggle to get home. I walked and in some places, I had to rest because the pains was much. I never knew one can feel such pain and survive. The pain was unexplainable”.

Meanwhile, the uncle of Farouk, Usman Dutte Aliyu explained that the incident took place in December and Farouk was taken to the Teaching Hospital in Illorin where a temporary surgery was done on him and a catheter was inserted for urine.

Dutte, however, is appealing for assistance from governments and individuals to enable Farouk undergo a comprehensive plastic surgery so that he will have a functional manhood.

Apparently, the Head of Surgery of the General Hospital Minna, Dr. Adamu Bala explained that Farouk said although the Teaching Hospital in Illorin tried to save the situation, Farouk may never have a functional manhood unless he goes for an elaborate plastic surgery which is not done in Nigeria.

“I reviewed the case of the boy. His punishment was amputated and he was taken to the Teaching Hospital in Illorin, they were able to save the situation at that moment. They were able to do some kind of plastic surgery to stop the bleeding and they inserted a catheter so that the boy would be able to pass urine. The only unfortunate part was that the amputated part was not seen and could not be sutured back.

“The situation is really because for this guy to have a functional penis, he will need an elaborate plastic surgery, a kind which I do not think we can do here in the country, he will have to be taken abroad where he would be assessed and examine to see how they can fashion a functional penis for him”, Bala said.

The Head Surgeon said that the victim who is not yet a teenager is undergoing psychological and physical trauma as a result of the act and said that the family will need assistance from government and individuals to raise the money needed for the plastic surgery.

“Right now, there is the psychological and physical disturbance that the young boy is going through. Before now, he would have experienced erection but not, it cannot happen again. Before either incident, he was passing urine normally but now, he is passing urine through a pipe which is very abnormal and can be depressing. He needs urgent help. “

The Uncle of Farouk stated that the Aliyu who was on the run have been caught by the Police, he made confessional statement and took the Police to the bush where he buried the cut part of the manhood adding that he have not explained the reason why he did the evil act.

Usman said that the expense of changing the catheter every month and buying antibiotics for the victim is gradually telling on the finances of the family especially when they have to transport from New Bussa to the hospital where the catheter would be changed monthly.

He appealed for interventions from the state government and individuals to assist the family.