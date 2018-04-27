Man gets 7 strokes of cane for stealing crates of soft drinks

Share This





















A Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday ordered that one Safianu Umar, be given seven strokes of the cane for stealing three empty crates of soft drinks.

The judge, Mohammed Marafa, convicted Umar over charges bordering on criminal trespass and theft.

Marafa, however, warned Umar to desist from committing crime, adding that if he is brought back to court for any crime, he would face more severe punishment.

The prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun, had told the court that one Shamsu Zayanu of Arab Road, Kubwa, Abuja, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on April 20.

He said that Umar and one other now at large, criminally trespassed into the complainant’s shop and stole three crates of empty soft drinks, valued at N7, 400.

Olanipekun said that while Umar attempted to escape with the said crates, he was arrested, adding that the offence contravened Sections 342 and 287 of the Penal Code.