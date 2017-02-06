Man jailed 7 years without fine for stealing laptop

Share This





















A laptop thief is to spend the next seven years in jail, according to an Abeokuta Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The court sentenced 28-year-old Gbenga Salako to seven years imprisonment for breaking into a woman’s apartment in broad daylight and stealing a laptop worth N70, 000.

Mr. Salako, whose address was not provided, was tried for break-in and stealing.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the accused was first arraigned on August 24, 2016 and he pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Oriyomi Sofowora, who handed down the verdict, said the convict would serve his term with hard labour and without an option of fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sunday Eigbejiale told the court that the accused committed the offences on August 16, 2016 at about 11:20 a.m. at Block Ez, OGD Housing Estate, Asero.

Mr. Eigbejiale, a police inspector, said the accused broke into the apartment of the complainant, Funbi Onigide, and stole a Dell laptop and the charger valued at N70, 000.

“Salako was caught in the act by some neigbours and reported him to the Community Development Association (CDA).

“Some of the CDA members accosted him and found a Dell laptop, a hammer and a cutlass in his bag and handed him over to the police.”

The offences contravened Sections 390(6) and 411(1),(2) of the Criminal Laws of Ogun State, 2006.(NAN)