Many feared killed in fresh Adamawa herdsmen, farmers clash

From Umar Dankano Yola

The Adamawa state Police Command has confirmed the deployment of anti-riot detachment to the villages involved in a fresh herdsmen/farmers clash in Song Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesman of the Command, S.P Othman Abubakar disclosed the development in a mobile phone interview in Yola weekend stressing that, the details on the crisis is still sketchy as no official correspondence on the casualties figure yet.

Abubakar explained that immediately distress call came from the area some detachments of both the anti-riot police and military troops were relocated to the trouble area.

It could be recalled that ,on Saturday reports had it that, scores of people were killed and about five villages were completely burnt following farmers/herdsmen clash in the said council (Song).

Villages razed down were Simba,Shure and other adjoining communities in hungry area of Song Local Government Area of the state.

Locals from the area told newsmen that that trouble started when herds of cattle overrun a pound of water the only source of drinking water for the community and attacked a woman fetching water.

The woman according to the locals who received beating of her life from the rearers for complaining over the roaring animals rushed back to her community in pain, and the community in turn mobilized to the scene of the incidence and trouble started between the Fulanis and the communities.

In the ensuing confrontation, about four headsman were allegedly killed by members of the community and in a swift reprisal attack, the herders launched a ferocious on Simba and Shure villages and other adjourning communities where the entire villages were razed down killing an unspecified number of people.

Our correspondent reports that, in 2003 a similar attack was carried on the Dumne community where unprecedented lives were lost including seven Mobile Police operatives.