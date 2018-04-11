Masari blames education sector collapse on politics

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has observed that the politicization of the education sector was the major factor that led to its collapse at all levels across the country.

Masari, who stated this yesterday while launching the school feeding programme in the state, observed that the politicization of the sector has led to the recruitment of unqualified teachers that are doing more harm to it.

He similarly averred that sectors such as education, health care, agriculture, water resources and security cannot be politicized if the country want to achieve progress.

He added “ that was why when we take over in Katsina state we insisted that those seeking for teaching jobs must be examined to ascertained their competence. We tried to avoid godfatherism in their appointment”.

On the school feeding programme, Governor Masari has urged religious leaders to preach to husbands of participating housewives not to over burden them to either divert or misuse the funds provided for the programme.

He similarly tasked the 34 local government education secretaries in the state to ensure proper monitoring of the programme, calling on the participating women to ensure high standard of quality and quantity of the food.

In her remarks, special adviser to the governor on girl child education who is also the coordinator of the programme, Hajiya Binta Abba Umar said over 400 coordinators were selected for the feeding programme across the 34 local governments of the state.

She added that the programme apart from increasing enrolment and retention would also boost the economic status of women and the local economy.