Masari most self-effacing leader – Aregbesola

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Governor of State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola has described his Katsina State counterpart, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari as one of the most modest contemporary Nigerian leaders he has ever come across.

Governor Aregbesola made the observation Wednesday at the Osun Government House, Osogbo when Governor Masari and his Sokoto State counterpart, Rt.

“I wish to state without fear of contradiction that my elder brother, Governor Masari is one of the most modest people I have the privilege and honour to know and be associated with.

“It is a mark of his modesty that during the APC Presidential Primary Election in Lagos, you could never tell from Masari’s conduct, utterances and comportment at the venue that he was one of the closest confidants to General Muhammadu Buhari.

“He always conducts himself with decorum, and diminishes his office so that people around, about and by him can feel free and be at ease in his presence. He never throws his weight around.

“He neither gives out any airs of self-importance nor throws his weight around as Governor and former number four citizen in the country, Governor Aregbesola eulogised, urging Nigerian leaders to borrow a leaf from Masari in relating with the people high and low.

In their remarks earlier, Governors Masari and Tambuwal had on behalf of their people and governments condoled Governor Aregbesola, the government and people of State of Osun over the death of Alhaja Saratu, saying her death is a loss to every progressive minded and forward looking Nigerian, even as they prayed to Allah to forgive her shortcomings and grant her eternal rest in paradise.

The two Governors had earlier in the day called on the former Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande at his Ila, Osun State country home and condoled him over the death of his wife, Mrs. Omowumi Akande.