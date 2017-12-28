Masari sacks commissioner of education, Idris

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua Katsina

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has

sacked the state Commissioner of Education, Professor Halimatu Idris with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media, Alhaji Abdu Labaran, and made

available to newsmen Today in Katsina.

The statement quoted a letter personally signed by the governor thanking the professor for the services she rendered as commissioner of education in the state.

‘’Her contributions to the development of education in particular in the state cannot be over emphasized.

‘’During her term as commissioner, schools were rehabilitated and upgraded, new ones were constructed, teachers were trained and the atmosphere made more conducive for learning and teaching,’’ Masari said.

The statement, however, stated that ‘as political activities for the2019 general elections were about to commence’, it become imperative for government to bring more active politicians on board to

fasten activities of governance.

On behalf of the government and the people of the state, Masari also “wished Professor Halimatu Allah’s guidance in her future endeavors”.