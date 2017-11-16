Masari supports contributory pension scheme

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has said that, the contributory pension scheme is the only way out of the problems bedeviling pension in the country.

Masari stated this yesterday while receiving the report of a technical committee on pension set up by his administration to find ways of addressing challenges facing pension scheme.

He noted that the current pension scheme was not feasible, calling on workers and other stakeholders to understand the issues clearly.

Masari recalled the many problems associated with the present pension arrangement which he said include delays in the settlement of workers entitlement after retirement.

According to him, in the past workers spend up to ten years without collecting their retirement benefits due to the cumbersome nature of its operations.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Committee who is also the Secretary to the Government of the State, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad Inusa had noted that the committee had visited some states to study their pension schemes.

Inusa disclosed that the states visited include Jigawa and Lagos states where he said they have experienced different model of operation of the pension schemes and included their experiences in the report.