Masari tasks Katsina youths on skills acquisition

From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has tasked youth in the state to take the issue of skill acquisition seriously as a way of becoming self-reliant and contributing to the development of the state.

Masari stated this yesterday in Katsina during the distribution of resettlement package for 255 best graduating students of Katsina Youth Craft Village.

He said “there is no government job for even those who graduated from the university. The best way out is for people to embrace skills acquisition as a way of developing themselves and the society”.

Masari urged them to make judicious use of the equipment given to them to not only develop them but also serve as employers of labour.

He similarly advised them to eschew the virtue of commitment, discipline and financial prudence in managing the businesses to achieve success.

“You should also resist family pressure from crippling your businesses. Do not imbibe a lifestyle that your business cannot support. If you do that it will collapse” he added.

Our Correspondent reports that the 255 best students were given sewing machines, tye and dye materials, hair dressing equipment, clippers and photography facilities.