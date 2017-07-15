Massive food production panacea to Nigeria getting out of recession-IFAD

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

The International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, has stressed that Nigerian farmers have a critical role to play in getting the country out of its present economic recession.

IFA-VCDP Mission leader, Dr. Samuel Eremie who emphasized this yesterday shortly after undertaking a supervision tour of IFAD-Value Chain Development Programme, VCDP, supported farmers cluster groups across Benue state, said massive food production remains the only panacea to rescuing the nation from economic woes.

He added that, with good agronomic practices, Nigeria would enjoy massive food production leading to improved earnings for farmers and a big boost to the country’s rural economy.

Eremie who expressed delight at the performance and improved economic fortunes of the IFAD-VCDP supported cluster groups in the state, explained that the development called for better relationship between the farmers and the off takers of their produce.

He said, “it was for this reason that we want to improve on the agreement between rice farmers and Olam the off taker, and one of the provisions of the new agreement will be stipulated penalties where any of the parties default in their responsibilities.”

The mission leader explained that the parties had agreed to the signing of a new framework agreement which entailed a five percent extra cost on the off taker if the organization fails to meet its obligations to the farmers.

“On the other hand IFAD-VCDP supported farmers cluster group who fail to deliver the stipulated quantity of produce at the agreed time to the off taker, could be expelled from the cluster group and reported accordingly to relevant organisations for other punitive measures.

“What we have done is to improve on the Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, earlier signed by the parties in order to adequately address any form of frustration being experienced by the parties,” he added.