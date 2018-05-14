Massive turnout in Kano APC LG congress

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu Kano

There was massive turnout at the Saturday local government congress of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kano State.

Our reporter, who was among the journalists conducted round some local government areas of Kano metropolis to monitor the congress by the state Commissioner of Information, Youth and Culture, Muhammad Garba, observed that the exercise was conducted peacefully.

Our reporter also observed that before the commencement of the exercise, the Congress Committee from the APC national body, dispatched returning officers and election materials to all the 44 local councils of the state at the party headquarters.

Chairman of the Committee, John Agoda, explained that the congress would involve ballot system where 37 delegates would cast their votes for their preferred candidates vying for 27 positions in each local government.

He urged the party members to be peaceful during the exercise in order to elect credible officials that would help the party sweep 2019 elections.

Meanwhile, It was observed that the exercise commenced at about 11:00am in most of the councils of the state.

At Tarauni, Gwale, Municipal and Dala Local Government Areas, our reporter observed that there was large turnout at the election venues and the voting was going on smoothly.

A returning officer in Tarauni Local Government Area, Yusif Ammani said the congress was successful in the council, adding that everything was moving smoothly and the exercise hitch-free.

Speaking after the tour, the information commissioner expressed satisfaction on the conduct of the congress.

While describing the exercise as successful, Garba also attributed the success recorded to the state chapter of APC and governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“As you have seen, the Congress was successful. It went smoothly and peacefully. The party performed very well and I must commend the party and the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“Everything was impressive in this congress, especially the turnout.

As you have seen, there was massive turnout. I am very happy with the success of this congress,” he said

Mr Garba also expressed optimism that the success recorded in the just concluded local government congress would be a replica in the upcoming state congress.