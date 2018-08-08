Published On: Wed, Aug 8th, 2018

Meet Mathew Seiyefa, acting DSS DG

Mathew Seiyefa, who hails from Bayelsa State, was before his new appointment the most senior director in the DSS – assistant DG. He was also the Director, Institute of Security Studies, Abuja.
With about 34 years of experience, he has served in different capacities, including the State Director in Osun, Akwa Ibom, and Lagos states.
Mathew Seiyefa is also a member of the National Institute.
He has been a very active force within the State Security Service and worked as the Director of Operations within the system.

