Melaye rearrested, now in custody – Police

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigeria Police yesterday said it rearrested Sen. Dino Melaye, after he was freed by some hoodlums.

The Police in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Jimoh Moshood said “the hoodlums came at about 1200Hrs while Melaye was in lawful custody of the Nigeria Police Force and being taken for arraignment in Federal High Court, Lokoja from Abuja”.

It said the Senator escaped “when hoodlums in two Toyota Hilux Vehicles blocked the Police vehicle conveying him around Area 1 Round About, Abuja and in the process the Senator jumped out of the Police vehicle through the window and was rescued from the Police men to an unknown destination”.

It added that the Police team re-enforced and trailed Senator Dino Melaye to Zankli Hospital, Abuja where he was re-arrested.

“The Senator would be arraigned in court without further delay. Meanwhile, one of the Toyota Hilux vehicles used by the hoodlums in aiding the escape of the Senator has been recovered by the Police investigation team”.