Men responsible for 50 percent infertility problem -Doctor

By Ochiaka Ugwu

A Fertility expert and Managing Director of Nordica Fertility Centre, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi has said that men contribute at least 50 percent cases of infertility in relationships.

He made this known yesterday at an interactive session with the media in Abuja where he spoke on the sustained campaign to raise awareness about “The male factor in Infertility”

According to Dr. Ajayi, “There is no doubt that man needs help in reproduction, now. It is better now than 20 year ago when the man thought he was not in the equation of infertility. But we now know that at least men contribute 50 percent of the infertility challenges of their relationships.

He also said about 12 percent of men who visits the center over Infertility problems, have no sperm at all.

“That is why we are interested in raising this awareness to let them know that the cure you can get anywhere in the world for male infertility problem, we have here at Nordica in Nigeria”.

He cautioned young men against excessive intake of alcohol, highly caffeinated beverages, smoking to avoid obesity.

He urged them to frequently exercise the body to keep fit and to treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases, STDs, aggressively.