Meningitis: Jigawa govt blames FG for delay in providing drugs

From Mika’il Tsoho Dutse

The Jigawa state Commissioner for Health, Dr Abba Zakari has blamed the Federal Government for the delay in providing drugs for victims of meningitis outbreak in the state.

This is even as he disputed the number of deaths arising from the epidemic, saying that only fourteen cases were recorded as mortality.

The Commissioner who who addressed newsmen yesterday in Jigawa, confirmed the outbreak, explaining that Jigawa state happened to be one of the Meningitis belt of African region that covered from across the Eritria down to Senegal which from time to time witness an epidemic of Meningitis and incidentally it happened in a cycle almost every five to ten years.

According to him, since November 2017 to date Jigawa state recorded about 51 suspected cases of meningitis and this involves people that show signs and symptoms of Cerebral Spinal Meningitis (CSM) “but you can’t really say they have meningitis until you take what is called Cybros Spinal pled using microscopes to confirm the bacteria.”

“Out of the 51 suspected cases 10 were confirmed as meningitis and about 44 cases a are yet to be confirmed, and out of 54 cases we lost about 14 not 40 as reported in some national dailies” the Commissioner stated.

The Commissioner added that out of the ten that were confirmed died, four died as a result of meningitis type A, five died as a result of meningitis type C and one as result of pneumonia.

Dr Abba Zakari confirmed that the cases were recorded in about thirteen local government out of 27 local government areas in the state.

He said, the local governments include Taura,Birnin Kudu,Malam Madori, Gagarawa, Dutse, Maigatari, Babura, Garki, Auyo, Kafin Hausa, Jahun, Ringim and Miga local government.

Dr Zakar revealed that, Taura, Babura and Malam Madori recorded the highest death adding that a team was sent to give them the required treatment.

The Commissioner also decried shortages of vaccines from the federal government though the National Health Care Development Agency.

While speaking on the measures taken to overcome the epidemic, Dr Zakar said, the state government has already embarked on awareness campaign through radio and television.

He added that, the state government also received some drugs from the Federal Ministry of Health which were used to treat some cases and ensure all the affected population across the state are vaccinated.

According to him, in order to curb the menace of any outbreak of disease, the state government has given directive for the procurement of drugs worth N98million to be distributed among the 31 new Primary Health Care Centres across the state.

On the recent outbreak at Majiya village in Taura local government area of the state where many child were said to have died of the CSM, he said a team of medical experts were sent to curb the menace.

According to him that presently the drug on ground is inadequate because the CSM is always in type A,B,C and so on, which makes it very difficult for any drug to be administered on the patients, it may likely not cure all the types.