‘Meningitis kills 40 children in Jigawa’

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho Dutse

No fewer than 40 children have been reportedly killed as a result of outbreak of a disease suspected to be Cerebral Spinal Meningitis (CSM) in Majia town, Taura local government area of Jigawa state.

Findings by our reporter revealed that the victims started complaining of fever and numbness in some part of their body before they met their death.

Our reporter spoke to some residents who confirmed the disease outbreak.

According to one Ali Sunusi who is a father of 3 year- old girl, Khadija who died three days ago from the ailment, told newsmen that he did all he could to save his only daughter when she started feeling feverish.

Ali Sunusi added that, when the girl started feeling feverish he went to a patent medicine store and was given some drugs thinking that it’s not a serious disease.

He said all attempt to get the attention of the medical personnel stationed in the area to come to his rescue failed as they told him to take the patient to Taura General Hospital, a distance of about 30 kilometres giving excuses of not having sufficient drugs to deal with the situation.

Mallam Ya’u Salisu a father of 12 year- old Ummu Kulsum said he took her for treatment: to a chemist during the day when she complained of having severe headache.

According to Ya’u, she was relieved at that time only to start stooling later at night. “We had to rush her back to the chemist who administered a drip on her only for her to give up the ghost.”

Another father, Mallam Usman told our reporter that his 11 year old son was rescued from the clutches of death after he was admitted at the Taura General Hospital.

He said his son, Ya’u Usman who is now in class 4 has recovered from the ailment but could no longer hear.

When our reporter visited Taura General Hospital about 50 children were on admission due to the ailment.

All effort to speak with Commissioner of Health in the state, Dr Abba Zakari was was unfruitful as he was not available as at press time.