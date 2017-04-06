Meningitis: We’re caught off guard-FG

Share This





















*Assures situation is under control

By Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has said that it was caught off guard by the outbreak of rare Type C meningitis in the country.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire, said the government was only familiar with the control of Type A meningitis which it had vaccines for.

Ehanire, however, assured that the government was doing all within its means to combat the outbreak by ordering vaccines from across the globe.

Asked why the government was not proactive even when the Nigeria Meteorology Authority had hinted that there will be more heat this year, the minister said “Yes, it is true there was a signal that this thing had started in Niger and was going to enter the country. Like I said before, it was the Type A that we have known that has worried us in the last years but the Type C came this time as a bit of a surprise because that wasn’t the pattern in the past.

So, the preparedness for treatment was very much on ground but the preparedness for vaccines could not have been predicted until we begin to diagnose and do tests and discover that this is a different trend from what we had before and that the immunity you had before against Type A will not work against Type C.

There is largely immunity against Type A in the country at the moment. If it had been Type A, we would not have seen an epidemic of this nature.”

Asked whether the federal government shared the view of the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Zamfara state governor that sin of fornication was the cause of the outbreak of meningitis in his state, Enihare said “The federal government does not have views of that nature and I am not sure the state government can really continue to make that statement.

When things happen, yes you can begin to look this way and that way for the cause of it but like I said nature played us unfortunate stroke but that is not to say we committed sin or anything. It does happens that things occur out of the blues.”

Explaining what the government was doing about the outbreak, the minister said “There has been a very robust response of the ministry and the governments of the states concerned along with the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, Nigeria Primary Health Care Development Agency, World Health Organisation, UNICEF and other partners.”

“We have mobilised vaccines to come in from all corners, 500,000 units doses of vaccines are being distributed and they have started vaccination campaign already.

“Government is also getting 826,000 units which are being shippedfrom Europe to us within the next few days.

“The most affected states have been Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina and together they have about 85 per cent of the cases. As of today, there have been 2,996 cases in 16 states and 54 local governments . There have been 336 fatalities of which 141 have been confirmed by laboratory tests.

“There is reactive vaccinations going on already, there is social mobilization going on, teams are working in various states affected particularly the most affected ones.

“There are two treatment centers being set up in every local government and lumber puncture kits have been distributed so that doctors can take samples to laboratory for testing. There are cases of field epidaemologists who are doing findings and contact tracing in other to interrupt the spread of this epidemic.

So, in other to allay the fear of Nigerians we want to make it clear that this is not a sign of the failing of the system; it is a fact that nature played a very different stroke this time that caught everybody off guard.”

On the cost of the vaccines, he said

“The vaccines are extremely expensive to make and if you acquire and store and you don’t use, it might expire and is bad business. So companies make the vaccines on request and on demand and they store just as much as they calculate will be uses.

“So, the Type C was not very much in demand but right now this present epidemic has led to a big demand. Like I said before 500,000 was gathered from all over the place with the help of WHO and another 826,000 is on its way which is given to us free of charge from Europe and the ministry has placed order for additional two million doses.

As the situation goes on we will be able to determine if we need to increase the order or if this one will be sufficient. You don’t want to order more than you need because they all have limited life span but on the other hand you need to have more of these vaccines to be able to take care of the epidemic.

Right now it seems there is a control going on, it is beginning to decrease in Sokoto state; Zamfara is still trying to even out and we hope that with the reactive vaccinations going on, we shall be able to bring the epidemic to a gradual halt.”