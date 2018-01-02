Military drafted to Sanga after death of monarch, wife

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

Military personnel from ‘Operation Safe Heaven’ have been drafted to Numana Chiefdom in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna state following tension over the death of the paramount ruler of the chiefdom, Etum Numana Dr. Gambo Makama who was killed by yet to be identified gunmen.

A resident of the area, Barnabas Tunkum said the military in company of Mobile Police personnel arrived in the chiefdom and were placed at strategic points to check breakdown of law and order.

Barnabas told our correspondent that, large contingent was deployed to Tsauni Gulere, the home town of the monarch where he was murdered.

While confirming the presence of security operatives in the area, John Isaiah, a native of Tsauni Gulere, said the military arrived in the wee hours of yesterday and condoned off the major roads leading to the town.

Speaking on the situation in the Chiefdom, he said uncertainty prevails as people are shocked over the death of the monarch.

He also disclosed that senior police and army officers have visited the town probably to get on the ground report.

Kaduna state Police Public Relations Officer ASP Aliyu Mukhtar confirmed the killings; said efforts were on to fish out those behind the ungodly act.