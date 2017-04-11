Military releases 593 suspected Boko Haram insurgents

Share This





















From Mustapha Isah Kwaru, Maiduguri

The Nigerian army on Monday released a total of 593 persons being detained for alleged link with the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents.

The suspects were handed over to the Borno State Government after undergoing extensive screening and were later absolved from having any link with the terrorist group.

Theater Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor handed over the suspects to government officials, saying they are now free, having been cleared .

Represented by Brig. Gen. Abdulrahman Kuluya, Major Gen. Irabor also hinted that the measure followed a directive of the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.

“The Chief of Army Staff has always made it clear in different occasions that all persons arrested in the course of the anti- insurgency war in the North -East will not stay a minute more than necessary. Persons either arrested by the military or arrested and brought to the military by another person will not be allowed to stay more than necessary,” he said.

Irabor pointed out that the detainees were released after been cleared by the Joint Investigation Team of the military.

He said that they were handed to the state government for psychosocial support before final reintegration back

“The military has made several efforts in ensuring that peace return to the North-East by conducting different operations. Several efforts were evolved to reach this stage”, he declared.

According to him, some suspects were arrested in the course of the operations in the North East, saying “ to the society.

Receiving the detainees, Mrs. Ladi Musa the Welfare Officer at the Bulumkutu Rehabilitation Center thanked the military for the gesture.

She said the government has already provided enough facilities at the center for the rehabilitation of the detainees