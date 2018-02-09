Military: Shettima’s unifying remarks taken out of context -Sen Kyari

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Abubakar Kyari has said that Borno State Governor’s remark on the achievement of the military in the fight against Boko Haram was taken out of context.

A statement by PR Nigeria, a consultancy firm working with some security agencies , quoted Governor Shettima purportedly said that Generals from southern Nigeria had recorded more progress in fighting Boko Haram than northerners.

Kyari said the statement completely took out of context, remarks made by Governor Kashim Shettima at a special town hall meeting in Maiduguri, which actually aimed to show Nigeria’s Unity as inherent in the military,

The Senator said it was inconceivable to assume Governor Shettima would disparage northern Generals at a public function in the presence of retired and serving Generals from Northern Nigeria who include the Minister of Defence, his counterpart in Interior, as well as other senior military officials from the north.

“Contrary to the distortion, Governor Kashim Shettima actually paid glowing tribute to the entire components of the Nigerian military and other security agencies for their sacrifices in the fight against Boko Haram in Borno State.

“The Governor went on to highlight the Unity that is inherent in the patriotism of the military. He cited for instance that for him, service chiefs like the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Staff and their coordinator, the National Security Adviser are sons of the Northeast who have very personal interest in the stability of the Northeast on the basis of their origin. As such, their remarkable efforts were to be expected and that is why he has very emotional regard for Generals from the southern Nigeria who have nothing personal with the Northeast yet have devoted themselves to securing the Northeast.”