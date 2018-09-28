Minimum wage: Presidency summons labour leaders

Share This





















* As strike continues across states

By Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency yesterday summoned the leadership of the organized labour to find out what went wrong, culminating into its declaration of warning strike which commenced yesterday.

Briefing State House Correspondents after a brief meeting with the leadership of the unions, led by the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who stressed that the government had no position yet on the federal government-organised Labour face-off on negotiation of a new minimum wage for workers across the country, said “We want to know what led to this strike; there is no position of government. All what we want to understand is why they have to go on strike, and they told me it is the process of arriving at a figure that got stalled.”

Wabba, on his part, told journalists that “The Chief of Staff tried to give us details of government position, which we will have to go and convey to our members and then we can revert back to him.

“This is how far we have gone; but clearly, I think we have tried to share details of the information that pertains to the issue of the National Minimum Wage and how the ongoing negotiation was stalled and also the best way to get out of it; and government have given us their words, which we will also go and communicate to our members.”

Asked whether the organised Labour would suspend the strike after the meeting with the Presidency, Wabba said, “The strike, as you are aware, is called by a larger organ. Until we get their mandate before we can make any pronouncement on the strike.

“All the discussion we have had, we will communicate to our members; and therefore, it is the outcome of our meeting with our members that we will also communicate to government.”

He continued, “We are also here on representative capacity, even as leaders, they also lead us. So, whatever discussions we have, and whatever details we have, and the plea and also the position of government and the efforts they have made, will be communicated appropriately to those organs; and whatever decision we have, which effectively is also about how to put an end to the entire process, we will also try to communicate to government.”

On how soon the organised Labour would need to discuss the outcome of their meeting with the Presidency, the NLC President said, “We will try to do that very shortly, as soon as possible. As we get out of here, we will put our heads together and try to see how to get our organs informed.”( Story continues on page 6)