Minister bemoans low registration for 2018 common entrance exam

By Ese Awhotu

Ahead of the 2018 National Common Entrance Examination for admission of candidates into the 104 Federal Government Colleges on Saturday, April 14, 2018, Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has expressed worry over low registration for the examination so far.

Consequently, he has directed that registration portal provided by the National Examination Council (NECO) should remain open till April 13, 2018 to enable more eligible candidates register.

This he said was necessary to boost federal government’s drive to guarantee Access and Equity in educational development in Nigeria.

According to him, the report of a meeting of major stakeholders in the education sector indicated that as at March 03, 2018, total number of candidates registered stood at 71, 294 as against 80,421 that wrote the examination in 2017.

The report further shows three states with highest registrations so far as Lagos with 24,465 candidates, Federal Capital Territory- Abuja 7,699 and River State with 4,810 candidates respectively. On the other hand, three states with extreme low registration are: Zamfara with only 28 candidates, Kebbi 50 and Taraba 95 candidates respectively.

According to a statement by Mrs. C. P. Ihuoma,Director (Press &PR) in the ministry, Mallam Adamu Adamu reaffirmed the determination of the Ministry to hold the examination as planned and enjoined state governments, parents, heads of schools and relevant interest groups, particularly those areas with low registration to take step to remedy the situation.