Minister commends IPCR on peace promotion, conflict resolution

By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Minister of Foreign Affair, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama has commended Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) for being in the forefront of promoting peace and effecting proper conflict resolution mechanism.

Mr. Onyeama who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye said this during his remarks at the 5th International Africa Peace and Conflict Resolution Conference hosted by the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) in collaboration with Center for African Peace and Conflict Resolution (CAPCR) in Abuja.

The theme of the two-day conference is “Restorative and community justice: challenges, lessons and prospects”.

Speaking also, former Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari while calling for the review of the Nigeria’s judicial system to ensure sustainable peace and stability, stressed the need for us to follow early warning with early action mechanism as a means to curtail violent conflicts.

Gambari said that the importance of restorative justice and community-based systems for social accountability and response to criminal or violent conflicts could not be relegated to background.

On his own, Director-General of IPCR, Prof. Oshita Oshita informed that, “as an important part of peace building process, restorative justice focuses on healing building and rebuilding for both offenders and victims.