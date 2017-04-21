Minister orders Karu, Zuba hospitals opened to residents

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere

In a bid to improve healthcare delivery, the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has directed that the 135-bed Karu General Hospital be opened for immediate use by the public.

In particular, Bello stated that the hospital should immediately commence General Out Patent Department (GOPD) services, Antenatal services as well as the mortuary be opened to the public, in addition to the Behavioral Medicine Unit that had since been operational in the Hospital.

Also, the Minister who gave this marching order to the FCT Health & Human Services Secretariat (HHSS), instructed that Zuba Hospital should commence operation by next month (precisely May 1).

Bello spoke while inspecting health facilities at the Karu and Zuba Hospitals, during an unscheduled visit on Wednesday.

Expectedly, the coming on board of the Karu General Hospital would to take enormous pressure off the Asokoro District Hospital, Nyanya General Hospital as well as Maitama District Hospital.

The Acting Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretariat, Mrs. Alice Odey-Achu and the Medical Director of the Karu General Hospital, Dr. Marcus Mamman led the Minister and his entourage round the entire secondary health facility.

Mrs. Odey-Achu, who led the Minister round the Zuba Hospital, assured that the Health Secretariat is ready to commence operation on that scheduled date.

She reiterated that everything needed to enable the Hospital commence services is already on ground and that they are ready to hit the ground running.