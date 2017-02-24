Minister tasks UNESCO on resuscitating Lake Chad Basin

Share This





















Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu has called on the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to rise to the challenge of addressing the issues in the Lake Chad Basin.

The Minister made the call during a courtesy call by a team of officials from UNESCO who paid him a courtesy visit today in his office in Abuja.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari requested UNESCO to lead discussion on the issue of resuscitating the Lake Chad Basin by convening an International Conference to take stock of the challenges and proffer solutions.

Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Gozie Anwukah received the team on behalf of the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu who is president of UNESCO Commission in Nigeria.

The Minister commended UNESCO for responding promptly to the request made to the Director-General, Irina Bokova by President Buhari, concerning intervention on Lake Chad issue and urged the body to continue to expand its programmes and activities to humanity so as to achieve sustainable development and lasting peace in the region.

Earlier, in a welcome address, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Dr. Jamila Shu’ara described UNESCO as a worthy partner in the education sector, saying that the manifestation of its collaboration with the Ministry was very visible.

She also commended UNESCO for its promotion of Nigeria’s cultural heritage; the Durbar as well as the Argungu Fishing Festivals which are now acknowledged globally.