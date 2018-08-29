Minna: Man, 27, in police net over rape of 3 year old girl

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha Minna

A 27 year old man identified as Usman Adamu was beaten to coma by residents of Dusten Kura Gwari area of Minna in Niger state for raping a three year old girl.

According to reports, the suspect was caught in the act of raping the victim whose scream brought neighbours to the uncompleted building where the act was committed.

The incident occurred at about 9 am yesterday (Tuesday) morning at the said area in Minna the state capital.

Consequently, while at the Rayuwa Sexual Assault Referral Center where the victim was taken to for forensic examination and treatment, the victim said that she was sent to buy bread and egg for breakfast by her parents when Adamu called her telling her he wants to send her on an errand.

The victim (girl) said Usman told her to follow her to an uncompleted building which she did and asked her to put up her shirt as he wanted to see her breast saying he will give her N500 for doing so.

She further revealed that after collecting the N500 from Adamu, he removed her panties and shirt and removed his trousers; in the process of putting his private part inside hers, she screamed because, “it was painful”, she cried.

Apparently, her shout which attracted the residents however, after assessing the situation descended on the culprit before he was arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, a staff of Rayuwa Sexual Assault Referral Center, Musa Mashegu who attended to the victim described the incident as unfortunate saying the victim would be admitted and attended to in the hospital.

He said that he is very happy over the beating the perpetrator got as it showed the level of awareness of the community and it would serve as a deterrent to other people who plan to engage in such act.

Musa said that the Center has qualified lawyers, nurses and police officers who would handle the case adding that the perpetrator would face the consequence of his action.