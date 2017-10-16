Misau vs IGP: Zamfara college bursar talks tough

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The bursar of the Zamfara state School of Nursing and Midwifery, Alhaji Abubakar A. Sadiq, a.k.a Lefter, has in strong terms registered support on the recent suit by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) against Senator Isa Hamman Misau (APC Bauchi Central) over alleged defamation of character against the personality of IGP Ibrahim Idris.

Speaking with newsmen in Gusau the state capital, Alhaji Sadiq said, he has already embarked upon consultations with human rights activists groups to thoroughly engage in monitoring the case with a view to ensure law is allowed to work, as such would serve as formidable lesson against not only the defendant but other occupants of the esteemed political positions.

According him, the monitoring position of the pressure groups in the case filed in before the federal high court in Abuja, by the AGF would henceforth help to encourage the law to determine the destination of the unguarded utterances mostly by politicians, adding that, the injurious falsehood especially on a security Chief could lead to creation of more challenges on security steps in the country.

“The decision to have filed in the case against Senator Misau by the AGF is worthy of commendation, he should not be allowed to go free, the innocent name of the IGP like any other Nigerian citizen should be protected, the amount of confidence reposed in him by President Muhammadu Buhari that led to his appointment as IGP is still intact”, Alhaji Lefter stressed.

The bursar further informed that, underground investigations by reliable and competitive bodies been supported by the Presidency were eventually conducted without the knowledge of Ibrahim Idris even before his appointment as IGP, his conducts and performances right from college days in Sokoto state to his employment into Police earned him respect.

It would be recalled, the Attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has sued the embattled Senator Isa Hamman Misau before the federal high court Abuja over five count charges among which, was the a charge over injurious falsehood against the IGP, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission ( PSC), Mike Okiro and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) been published in various national dailies.