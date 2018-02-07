Missing $44m NIA fund: Reps summon Kingibe, others

Share This





















The House of Representatives Committeeon Public Safety and National Intelligence has summoned the chairman of the Presidential Review Panel, Amb. Babagana Kingibe and other panel members to appear before it on Tuesday, February 13.

The Committee was mandated by a House‎ resolution to investigate alleged disappearance of $44million belonging to the intelligence agency and the circumstances surrounding the appointment of its new Director General, Mohammed Rufai Abubakar.

In a letter with reference number: Nass/HR/8/CT.80/IV/326, dated January 30, 2018 and addressed‎ to the SGF, the Committee frowned at the non-appearance of Amb. Kingibe despite invitations to that effect.

The letter read: “The Committee frown at the non-appearance of the Chairman and members of the Presidential Review Panel headed by Amb. Babagana Kingibe”.

“The Committee therefore resolved that the Chairman and members of the Panel are to appear before the Committee on Tuesday,13th February, 2018 by 2:00pm at suite 4.88, Fourth Floor, House of Representatives, New Building, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

“Please, you are equally requested to come along with all relevant information and documents that would assist the Committee at the briefing on the said matter”, the letter stated.

Recall that media reports have alleged surreptitious manoeuvring of the investigation by the Presidential Panel, leading to the disappearance of $44million and subsequent controversial appointment of the new NIA DG.

The former acting DG of the agency, Mr. Mohammed Dauda has been quoted in the media as making indicting comments against the former SGF, narrating how he fought attempts by the latter and his “protégé”, the current NIA DG, Rufai Abubakar, as well as the President’s Chief of Staff, Mr Abba Kyari to steal the $44million.

Mr. Dauda also alleged that it was the role played by Mr. Abubakar in the Presidential Panel that led to his appointment as DG NIA.

The Chairman, House of Representative Committee on Public Safety and National Intelligence, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, had last week briefed the press saying that investigation into the matter was ongoing, and that the Committee will get to the bottom of it.