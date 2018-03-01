Missing Dapchi girls: CAS relocates to Maiduguri

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has temporarily relocated to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base at Maiduguri, from where the air search operations for the missing Dapchi girls are being coordinated.

The Air Force in a statement issued yesterday by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesaya, said the relocation was in order to have firsthand information on the progress of the air search efforts and also give additional directives as might be necessary.

The statement added that the Nation Security Adviser (NSA), Mohammed Monguno was equally at the NAF Base Maiduguri, where he spoke to and encouraged the NAF personnel involved in the day and night air search operations.

Furthermore, the statement said both the NSA and the CAS visited Damaturu, where they paid a courtesy call on His Excellency, Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State, during which they held useful discussions regarding the missing girls.