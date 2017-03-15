Missing politician found dead on farm

Share This





















The police said on Wednesday a high-ranking provincial official from Zimbabwe’s ruling party has been found dead on his farm in a suspected murder.

Nathaniel Mhiripiri, the ZANU-PF party’s secretary for labour and social welfare in Manicaland province, was discovered Tuesday in a pool of blood in the town of Rusape.

He had been missing for three days.

Police spokesperson Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said the case was being treating as a murder, but declined to comment on whether it was politically motivated.

Mhiripiri was known to be a supporter of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is tipped to eventually succeed 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa is believed to vie for Mugabe’s succession with the president’s wife, Grace.

Mugabe has announced that he will contest the 2018 elections, but rumours are circulating about his failing health.NAN