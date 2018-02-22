Missing Yobe students now returning, none abducted -Police

Share This





















From Uche Uche Damaturu

Yobe state Commissioner of Police, CP Abdulmalik Sunomo, has said that some of the missing students of Government Girls School in Dapchi who went into hiding following a Boko Haram attack have reportedly started returning from their hiding places He however, said that 111 students out of the total number of 926 students of the said school were still missing but ruled out any of them was abducted.

He stated this while briefing the press at Government House, Damaturu yesterday.

The Commissioner who said he visited the place personally, announced that the area was calm, adding that he spoke personally with the school principal who told him that there was no confirmed case of abduction or death yet.

He added that, as at the time of speaking with the press, he had been informed that some of the missing school girls were returning one by one.

He therefore appealed to parents and guardians of the students to cooperate with the military, police and other security agencies who are in operation in the area.

Anxiety had emerged among parents over the whereabouts of some students of the Government Girls Science Secondary School in Dapchi, Yobe state, since members of the Boko Haram terrorist sect stormed the school on Monday and scores of students were declared missing.

Yobe State Commissioner of Education, Mohammed Lamin, said the school had been shut and a roll call of all the girls who have returned was being conducted.

“It is only after the head-count that we will be able to say whether any girls were taken,” he said.

Some of the girls had fled to villages up to 30 kilometres (nearly 20 miles) away through the remote bushland, he added.

Meanwhile, the Yobe State Government has assured parents and the school community that it will do everything necessary to ensure that all the missing girls are found and returned to their school and families and security is improved in the area.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Office of the Director-General Press Affairs to Governor Ibrahim Gaidam, Abdullahi Bego and made available to Peoples Daily in Damaturu, the state capital yesterday.

“The Yobe State Government is working with the Nigerian Army and other security and law enforcement agencies to ensure that all students in the school are fully accounted for,” the statement said.

It explained that report shows that the students were helped by their teachers to escape in the night to the surrounding bush and villages as the terrorists stormed the town last Monday.

It said out of the 926 students in the school, over 50 are still unaccounted for as of the time of this statement.

It, however, said that, the Yobe State Government has continued to receive information about some of the girls being found in the general area to which they escaped, but there is yet no credible information as to whether any of the schoolgirls were taken hostage by the terrorists.

It said that, the public would be further updated .