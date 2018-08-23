Miyetti Allah distances self from call for Saraki’s resignation

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria MACBAN has distanced itself from a statement credited to one Garus Gololo in Makurdi by a Natural Newspaper not Peoples Daily calling on the Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki to ‘resign or be forced out’ by Miyetti Allah

The National Secretary MACBAN Baba Ngelzarma in a statement made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday stated that the statement was unfortunate.

According to him, the said Garos Gololo spoke in his personal capacity and has no mandate to speak on behalf of the association.

He added that Miyetti Allah is a nonpartisan association with no interest in the political terrain and couldn’t meddle into the affairs of political actors thereby compounding already obvious challenges.

“I therefore urge all and sundry to disregard this statement.

“This statement is not from MACBAN and should be disregarded in its entirety. We take exception on this statement and Garos Gololo is entirely on his own and will be sanctioned accordingly.

“We cannot afford to add up to the many challenges we are confronted with. I’m therefore appealing to the general public to disregard this statement as it is coming from someone who doesn’t have the mandate of the association to speak on its behalf. Thank You and God bless you all,” the association stated.