Miyyeti Allah condemns killing of 2 Fulani herdsmen in S/ Kaduna

From Mohammad Ibrahim, Kaduna

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Kaduna state chapter has condemned in stronger terms the killing of two Fulani youths who were allegedly grazing their cows by suspected youths from Unguwan Yashi, Fantsuwam Chiefdom of Jemaa local government area on Saturday.

According to the group, the youths, Anas Shuaibu, 20 , old and Yahaya Musa, 14, who were grazing their animals when they were attacked and killed by some youths without any slight provocation.

This was contained In a statement signed by ibrahim Abdullah and Haruna Usman Assistant National Secretary and State Chairman of the group respectively.

“The Association condemned the cowardly attacks by the blood thirsty youths and call on the security agencies to fish the culprits out and bring them to book.

The Association wish to commend the efforts of the youth leader of the community who supported the security agencies in fishing out the suspected killers and called on the Fulani to exercise restrain and remain law abiding as the relevant authorities are working round the clock to ensure that justice is done.

“The Association called on the media to always report these aggressions rather than reporting only one side. We observed that when Fulani’s are attacked the press will be silent but when there is reprisal or retaliation it is blown out of proportion there portraying the aggrieved as the aggressors.

“The Association also condemn the killing of another Fulani man whose corpse was discovered in Madakiya, Bajju Chiefdom in Zangon Kataf LGA.

The Association wish reaffirm its support for dialogue as the only option for achieving lasting peace and reconciliation and call on all parties to forgive the past and embrace peace without which there will no development,” the statement reads