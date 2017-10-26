Mo Ibrahim Foundation launches 2017 IIAG Nov 20

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation (MIF) has announced that the launch of the 11th annual Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG), will take place on Monday 20 November 2017.

MIF said, during the launch, the results and analysis will be shared with the public at iiag.online.

To mark the launch, Mo Ibrahim will participate in a Facebook Live event to discuss the key trends highlighted by this report and respond to questions in real time from online users.

Following the launch, MIF will host a high-level discussion of the findings for Africa-focused stakeholders on 30 November in Dakar, Senegal.

According to Mo Ibrahim Foundation media advisory, the IIAG is an unmatched resource providing the world’s most extensive analysis of the quality of governance in African countries. With the Index, MIF seeks to enable governments, citizens, business, academia, policy makers and analysts to use its findings as a tool to accurately assess the delivery of public goods and services and drive conversations about governance in Africa. As such, the data are made freely available each year via the IIAG Data Portal (iiag.online).