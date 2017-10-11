Monkey pox: Reps summon health minister

Share This





















By Muhammad Umar Puma

Concerned by the outbreak of Monkey Pox in some southern states of the federation, the House of Representatives has summoned Minister of Health Isàac Adewole to explain how Nigeria will depend on a laboratory in Senegal to analyse samples at such a critical time of national health crisis.

The resolution of the House followed the adoption of a motion moved by Rep Diri Douye (PDP Bayelsa), who noted that citizens of Bayelsa state have been terrified since the first case of monkey pox was identified in an eleven year old male patient on the 22nd of September.

He added that presently, 14 suspected cases are at different stages of recovery with 55 close contacts identified for monitoring as at 7th October.

The lawmaker expressed concern that in spite of efforts by Bayelsa state government to contain the disease,it has spread to Uyo in Akwa Ibom State.

He, however, called on the federal government to provide financial as well logistical support for Bayelsa state government to reach out to threatened water locked communities.

The House mandated its Committee on Health to investigate the matter and report in two weeks for further legislative action.