Mortgage Bank commissions Aso Savings Karsana 249 housing units

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

In a bid to bridge the 17 million housing deposit gap in the nation, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria has commissioned phase 1 of the Aso Savings and Loans PLC housing project which comprises 249 housing units made up of 129 units of 2-bedroom apartments, 117 units of 3-bedroom apartments and three units of 4-bedroom terrace duplexes.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and Co-Chairman of the event, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa said that most of the population were living in substandard houses and hence the need for a descent housing Estate for peaceful habitation.

He stated that project of this kind will help in meeting the housing need of the Federal Capital Territory saying that is a way of complementing Federal Government’s effort in ensuring housing for every Nigerian.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Board, Aso Savings & Loans Plc, Alhaji Ali Magashi who lamented that about 17 million Nigerians were destitute said the project was meant to reduce embarrassing 17 million housing deficit confronting the nation.

He said the successful completion of this project is a major milestone in the annals of Aso and it is a demonstration of what can be achieved when there is a resolve to succeed.

Magashi said that their vision was to provide housing solutions for Nigerians and contribute a sizable addition to the current affordable housing stock of the nation to help reduce the embarrassing housing deficit.

He said not only that backward and forward integrations of housing create a tremendous opportunity for employment, but essential to the development of our nation’s economy and job market.

He therefore, commended the board and management of Aso for their continuous effort and commitment to weather the many storms and make Aso the true industry leader that it is.

“My gratitude goes to our shareholders and regulators for their patience, understanding and support and we urge them to continue to support the institution in other to achieve its objectives”.

Speaking earlier, Executive Director, Corporate Service of Aso Savings, Risi Ahmed noted that commissioning of the Aso Garden Estate is significant as it represents a common end goal to meet the housing needs of residents of FCT metropolis.

Ahmed who revealed that the Estate has two phases sitting on 27 hectares of land informed that phase 1 comprises of 249 housing units with 129 units of 2-bedroom apartments, 117 units of 3-bedroom and three units of 4-bedroom terrace duplexes.

Ahmed also informed that the second phase of the project is still under construction. She said that Aso in its 20 years of existence has provided mortgage finance loans to civil and public servants, businessmen and the general public and thereby facilitated ownership of homes through the National Housing Fund (NHF) scheme among many others.