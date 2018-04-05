Moses survives nine Chelsea’s summer sale

Share This





















Chelsea supremo, Roman Abramovich is set to carry out a massive clear-out at the club with as many as nine first team stars set to depart the club in the summer, alongside under-fire manager, Antonio Conte.

According to reports The Blues, who are currently without a technical director since the departure of Michael Emenalo, would face up to the prospect of finding a viable replacement for the position as well as jettison some senior members of the squad who he feels had under-performed this season as the race for Champions League qualification in the EPL becomes dimmer.

Nigeria’s Victor Moses is safe from those mooted for possible departure though as all of Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Cesc Fabregas, Pedro, Gary Cahill, David Luiz, Michy Batshuayi, Kurt Zouma and even January signing, Olivier Giroud were the names already being taken into consideration for the exit doors.

Manager Conte’s future has been up in the air for much of the season and things had further sullied after the 3-1 defeat to Tottenham at Stamford Bridge last weekend, giving room for speculations of his impending departure to re-emerge while Juventus handler, Massimiliano Allegri had within the week fueled his possible replacement of his fellow countryman at the Bridge.

Allegri said ahead of his side’s 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League said he would leave Juventus in the summer for a fresh challenge abroad.

While the duo of Hazard and Courtois have rejected new deals from the London club after enticing offers from La Liga giants, Real Madrid with Chelsea seemingly resigned to losing them, Kurt Zouma and Michy Batshuayi who are currently on loan with Stoke City and Borussia Dortmund respectively could face up to adventures elsewhere on resumption with their parent club.

Victor Moses signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea in March 2017 and the deal could see him remain at Stamford Bridge until at least the end of the 2020-2021 season contractual agreement.