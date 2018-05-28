Mubi Cholera: Death toll rises to 13, cases 434

Share This





















From Umar Dankano Yola

The Adamawa state Ministry of Health said the number of reported cases of cholera outbreak in the two affected local government areas of Mubi North and Mubi South has risen to 434 cases with 13 deaths.

Information Officer of the Ministry,Abubakar Muhammad disclosed the development in Yola, weekend, saying Mubi North has 211 cases and 7 deaths with 3.3% case fatality rate while Mubi South has 223 cases and 6 deaths with 2.7% case fatality rate,

Muhammad maintained that 10 out of 11 culture samples taken have yielded positive growth noting that personal and environmental hygiene are very important in situations like the one at hand.

Commenting on the issue, Executive Chairman of Mubi North, Honourable Ahmed Musa opined that source of drinking water contributes immensely in this matter.

Musa said shortage of portable drinking water is a factor in the ongoing challenge lamenting that the water supply in the two councils is not adequate which forced them to be digging local wells near their toilets.

Musa stated that,his council will launch a serious sensitization campaign against cholera in the communities